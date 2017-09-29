Rothesay resident issues warning to the elderly after bank account scam

A Rothesay woman has warned of a scam she was targeted by recently, saying it could easily catch out elderly or vulnerable people.

Margie Robinson (37), noticed a suspicious transaction from her bank account when she checked online on September 15.

Margie, who is originally from Gateshead and who came to Bute in 2014, told the Buteman: “I checked my bank account first thing when I woke up on the Friday and I noticed £14.99 had gone out by direct debit to a company called Social Report UK.

“It said it was some kind of subscription service but I know I never signed up for it.”

Margie then contacted her bank, the RBS, who arranged to have the money returned.

“It might not be a lot of money but I was really annoyed when I noticed, and it’s the principle of it really.

“I got on to the bank quickly and they were very helpful and returned the money, but if it happened to someone elderly or someone in a vulnerable position they might not notice the transaction or might not want to make a fuss.

“If anyone does notice something that doesn’t seem right on their bank account I would say contact the bank as soon as possible.”