Rothesay fire was deliberate, say police

Police detectives are looking into an incident in Rothesay last weekend of wilful fireraising.

Around 17.30pm Sunday, October 22, police were called to a report of a fire at a flat in West Princes Street.

The fire was extinguished and although there was no one in the flat at the time of the fire, residents in the same block were evacuated with a man and a woman being taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

Detective Inspector James McArthur of Dunoon Police Office said: “Enquiries are continuing into the fire and at this time I would urge those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the local area around the time of the incident, or anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation to contact Dunoon Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3140 of October 22. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.”