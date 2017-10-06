Rothesay dancers nominated for national scholarships

Two of Rothesay’s own dance students are celebrating being nominated for a national event.

Chloe Aitken and Molly Doyle have both been nominated for the senior category in the Scottish Dance Teachers’ Alliance Highland Scholarship Event, after impressive performances in exams earlier in the summer.

The event will take place in Motherwell on November 11, with all the nominated dancers carrying out four exam sections including solo choreography and a written paper.

A banquet will follow the exams, and the following Sunday will include a Day of Dance.

The overall scholarship winners will be presented with trophies.