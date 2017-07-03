Rotary Club of Rothesay begins a new year with a new president

At a function last week at the Kingarth Hotel, the Rotary Club of Rothesay signalled the start of a new rotary year with the appointment of a new president.

Outgoing president Andy Kelly thanked his successor Billy Shields for his service as vice-president and wished him luck for the future in the new postion in the club.

The club also enjoyed a meal and reiterated its aims for the next year, as well as its plans to help out with various events on the island and organise its own, including the Rotary Young Photographer competition.