Rock the Prom 2017 cancelled

The organisers of the annual Rock the Prom event say this year’s, and all future ones, have been cancelled.

Light Up Bute released a statement on its Facebook page last night saying: “Due to recent events and ill health, Light Up Bute have taken the decision to stop any future events, including Rock the Prom 2017.

“All donations made towards the fireworks display via GoFundMe will be returned by GoFundMe.”

More details to follow.