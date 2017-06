A Rothesay man has raised £854 for Bute’s Kidney Patients Support Group by hosting a charity quiz.

Robert McKirdy runs a postal quiz on a different topic for various charities every year, and this year’s instalment on fruit and vegetables marked the 21st year of the initiative.

There were 275 winning entries, and the chosen winners were Mrs J Galloway of Crossmichael, Mrs C Park of Montrose and Mrs M Jamieson of Rothesay.

Robert presented the cheque for £854 to the support group this morning.