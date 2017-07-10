Record-breaking road run is a success again

Excellent weather and a massive turnout helped make the 2017 edition of the Bute Vintage Road Run a roaring success.

More than a hundred vehicles assembled on Rothesay’s promenade on Saturday, July 8, before the start of the annual road run and members of the public turned up in force to examine the restored tractors and cars, and to listen to a performance by the Bute Ceilidh Band.

Stuart Thompson, who brings a tractor from Doncaster every year.

The vehicles were waved off by Tom Cromack MBE, who was previously the club’s secretary, and they completed a lap of the island in the sun.

The route took in Kingarth, Kilchattan Bay and Scalpsie Bay before returning to Rothesay in time for another performance by the ceilidh band.

A record 116 vintage vehicles took part in the run, many of them coming from across Scotland and England, and one from the Isle of Gigha.

Stuart and Jackie Thompson travel from Doncaster in Yorkshire every year for the run, and spoke to the Buteman about what keeps them coming back.

Tom Cromack MBE, flagging off the road run.

Stuart said: “I heard about Bute when we went to another vintage show on the mainland, and decided to give it a go.

“We made a weekend out of the trip and we fell in love with the place.

“The show gets bigger and better-supported every year, and the weather was perfect for the run around the island today.”

Jackie said: “The last two years it has rained while we’ve been here, and while it was still great it makes a difference to have the sun out.”

The Bute Ceilidh Band, who performed before and after the road run.

The road run has been a tradition for at least 15 years, organised by the Isle of Bute Vintage Club and raising money for local causes through entry fees, donations and a raffle.

The beneficiaries this year are the Bute Elderly Befrienders and the St Margaret of Scotland Hospice.

Ronnie Taylor is on the vintage club committee and is involved with the event organisation, and drove his own tractor ‘Teddy’ in the road run this year.

He said: “It’s been building up every year, when we started about 40 tractors took part and as more folk have heard about it it’s become more popular.

“A lot of work goes into it and it’s all worth it in the end.”