Public encouraged to take part in Bute engagement events

People on Bute are being invited to have their say in the New Year on health and social care service priorities following the six-month halt on plans to close Thomson Court Day Centre.

Three ‘engagement events’ will be held over the next seven weeks and people are being urged to take part in the consultation process to shape services.

Allen Stevenson, head of adult services (east) for the Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I understand how anxious communities and staff are about the proposed changes for Thomson Court Day Centre.

“It is therefore really important that we listen to you and give you the opportunity to share your views.

“If you have any suggestions on what services could be provided from Thomson Court Day Centre and within the community, we want to hear from you.”

“We would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the process as your views and feedback are extremely important to the HSCP and will greatly assist in the development of services in the future.”

Representatives of local community groups or community council are also being invited to take part in the events.

Details of the meetings are: January 12, 2–5pm and 6-8pm, Ardbeg Baptist Church, Rothesay; January 26, 2-5pm, Village Hall, Port Bannatyne; February 20, 2–5pm and 6-8pm, Moat Centre, Rothesay.