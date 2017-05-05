SNP hold power as Indys lose out in Argyll and Bute elction

Independent councillors were the losers in yesterday’s Argyll and Bute council elections.

The number of independent councillors on Argyll and Bute Council fell by five from 15 to 10. This leaves the SNP as the largest party although they also lost seats, dropping from 13 to 11.

Despite the overall result two independent councillors were elected in the Isle of Bute Ward 8; Jean Murray Moffat and Len Scoullar, who are joined by the SNP’s Jim Findlay.

Replicating the party’s performance in the rest of the country, the Tories made gains in the Argyll and Bute area, rising from four to nine.

The Lib Dems also increased its number, going from four to six seats.