MSYP Jamie looks ahead to an exciting 2017

At the time of writing, it’s nearly Christmas 2016 and nearly 2017, writes MSYP Jamie Murray. What a year it has been!

This means it is nearly time for me to get back on the campaign trail. I am excited to be launching my campaign for re-election as Argyll and Bute’s member of the Scottish Youth Parliament early in the new year.

If re-elected I can continue to lobby politicians and pressure our council to ensure our young people get more opportunities and are considered a top priority.

Lately, I have been editing a short documentary style video of myself and Erin McAuley MSYP (Cunningham South). This will feature interviews with both of us, discussing what we got up to in Canada and how the experience has impacted us.

The video - a presentation from the Scottish Youth Parliament - shall also include video footage and pictures taken during my week at the eighth Commonwealth Youth Parliament.

In the run up to its official release, I will be realising individual interview clips, via my Facebook and Twitter pages, to give you all a taste of what our experience was like.

On Thursday, November 24, I launched my official MSYP website (www.jamieamurray.com). I wanted a place which the young people of Argyll and Bute could easily access, as it contains all of the information required to keep up to date with my local work and that of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

On my website, you can find all of my three previous Voice of Youth Buteman columns. In addition, you can read all of my Commonwealth Youth Parliament Experience blog posts as well as view all of the pictures from Canada.

The video links for all the proceedings at the British Columbia legislative assembly will be added soon to allow every constituent the chance to see what topics and in what manner we were debating. I also plan to add a new section for my upcoming re-election campaign very soon!

I have secured a meeting date with Michael Russell (MSP for Argyll and Bute) for early in the new year.

I am excited to meet with Mr Russell to discuss the Scottish Youth Parliaments campaign on mental health ‘Speak Your Mind’. I will also be seeking information on what action has been taken in terms of improving the variety of subject choice in our secondary schools within Argyll and Bute as I know for many, this is a key issue.

I think it’s also important to establish a working relationship with our politicians so we can achieve things that have an effect on the problems that we face.

If anybody at all has any issues they would like me to raise with Mr Russell next year, please don’t hesitate to get in contact with me.

I would like to say that I hope each and every one of the great people of Argyll and Bute had a very merry Christmas and I wish you all an incredible New Year.

See you in 2017!