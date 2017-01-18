MP’s praise for island community

Argyll and Bute MP, Brendan O’Hara, was full of praise for the island community during his visit to Bute on Friday.

Mr O’Hara was on the island for tours of Flexible Technology and Rothesay Joint Campus, as well as his constituency surgery in volunteer-led food bank Bute Oasis.

“I’ve had a great time,” Mr O’Hara said. “I love coming to Bute - there’s so much happening here.

“It was interesting to meet Flexible Technology, a well-established company who do some remarkable work. I had an idea what they did, but to be taken through the process and to see the technical level of the expertise they have is amazing.”

Mr O’Hara became interested in the firm after meeting of their employees at last year’s Bute Highland Games.

Mr O’Hara was also full of praise for Bute Oasis and its staff, saying: “I’ve met Angela and the gang at Bute Oasis before, and they’re really doing fantastic work.”

Mr O’Hara was then invited to meet with some of Bute’s Syrian refugee families in the former Red Cross Hall.

He said: “I received the kind of welcome I’m used to receiving from them - they’re the most hospitable and welcoming people.

“The only criticism I have is they don’t know when to stop feeding you!”

A tour of Rothesay Joint Campus was next on the agenda, and Mr O’Hara was led by Rothesay Primary P6 pupils Abigail White and Shaun Cullilane.

Abigail and Shaun, accompanied by head teacher Julie Fisher, led Mr O’Hara around the classrooms pointing out different projects the pupils have been working on, including their Eco Schools campaign and their school house points system.

A quick tour of Rothesay Academy saw Mr O’Hara call in at the technical department where he was given a quick demonstration on how to make a trowel - it’s not as easy as it looks!

The school’s hospitality department also proved impressive, with Mr O’Hara delighted to learn about the school’s partnership with The Glenburn Hotel which has allowed pupils to gain first-hand experience working in a real working kitchen.

Speaking of his visit to the campus, Mr O’Hara said: “I try to get round as many schools in the constituency as I can - I think it’s important the pupils see that their MP is accessible and not some far off, distant entity.”

He added: “The highlight for me, today, was being taken round the primary by Shaun and Abbie who were absolutely charming.”