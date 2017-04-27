Council candidates set out their stalls for Bute

Bute’s candidates for the Argyll and Bute Council elections made their cases at a hustings this week.

The seven candidates vying to represent the island’s three positions in Lochgilphead each had four minutes to persuade the people of Bute to vote for them, before taking questions on a wide range of subjects from locals.

The hustings was chaired by Stewart Shaw, depute lieutenant for Rothesay and Bute, and took place in the United Church of Bute hall on Wednesday evening.

A majority of the candidates are standing as independents, including Fraser Gillies, John McCallum, Jean Moffat and current councillor Len Scoullar.

Jim Findlay and current councillor Robert Macintyre are standing to represent the SNP, while Conservative Peter Wallace rounds out the list of names.

In their opening statements, Jean Moffat said she was motivated to stand after becoming involved in the campaign to save Thomson Court, while Robert Macintyre cited his history of representing Bute on the council since 1995.

Fraser Gillies pointed to his previous spell as a councillor and his business in Rothesay, and Len Scoullar mentioned that he had run regular drop in sessions for locals as a councillor.

John McCallum gave examples of causes on the island he would take up if elected, while Peter Wallace cited his time as secretary of Bute Community Council and Jim Findlay mentioned the community groups he had been involved in since moving to Bute.

They then took questions from residents on subjects such as education, the island’s depopulation and youth services.