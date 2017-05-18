Bute councillor ‘honoured’ to continue as provost

The district council have today decided on its leader and provost, as well as their deputes, following this month’s local elections.

Aileen Morton of the Liberal Democrats has been appointed leader of Argyll and Bute Council, and her depute will be Gary Mulvaney of the Conservative party.

Both of the councillors represent Helensburgh Central.

Meanwhile the Isle of Bute’s Len Scoullar has returned to the post of Provost, which he held in the last council from 2013, and fellow independent Roddy McCuish from Oban South and the Isles has been named as his depute.

Len Scoullar said: “I am delighted and honoured to continue as Provost, a role I have greatly enjoyed. I look forward to continuing to support councillors from all political groups fairly and equally in their contributions towards the work of the council.”

On being named leader, Aileen Morton said: “I fully recognise the responsibility of being chosen to lead Argyll and Bute Council at this critical time.

“My key priorities will be to fully exploit the potential for economic growth around our area, and to support our vital public services, especially education.”

At today’s meeting the chairs and vice-chairs of the various local area committees were also decided.

The Bute and Cowal committee’s chair and vice-chair are Bobby Good and Jim Anderson respectively, while Helensburgh and Lomond’s are Ellen Morton and Barbara Morgan.

Robin Currie and Donnie MacMillan will head up Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands with Elaine Robertson and Sir Jamie McGrigor chairing Oban, Lorn and the Isles.