Police on Patrol, 25/10/17

Rothesay police have issued a summary of incidents on Bute in the last week.

On Friday, October 20, a 52 year old man was arrested at the Roseland Holiday Park on Canada Hill for placing someone in a state of fear and alarm, obstructing the police and an offence under section 38 of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010. He was taken into custody and was due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court this week.

Two men were arrested on West Princes Street on Sunday, October 22, in separate incidents. A 34 year old man was found to have two knives and taken into custody, while a 19 year old man was arrested for disorderly conduct, breaching the piece and obstructing police. Both men were kept in custody and were due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday, October 22.

A 30 year old man was arrested on Sunday for disorderly conduct and obstructing police at Albert Place, and was taken into custody to appear at Greenock on Monday.

Police are also still looking into the fire on West Princes Street on Sunday evening, which they are treating as deliberate. Police are asking that anyone with information ring police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.