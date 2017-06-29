Pipe Band represent Bute at European Championships

Rothesay & District Pipe Band made the long trip to Inverness last weekend for the European Pipe Band Championships in Forres.

The band travelled on Friday to prepare for the contest on Saturday, at which they eventually bagged third place.

With a large entry of bands in the grade, with some from as far afield as the Netherlands, the band had to be placed in the top six of their qualifying section to have the opportunity to perform in the afternoons final.

Following a strong performance, the players were delighted to be placed second in the heats.

In the final, both pipers and drummers arguably put in their best performance of recent years and were rewarded by being placed third overall receiving the DC Salver; testament to the hard practice put in over the winter months.

The band’s next competitive outing is to the Scottish Championships in Dumbarton at the end of July. In the meantime, there continues to be over 40 young people receiving weekly tuition through the band’s lesson programme, some of whom will make their debut performance at Bute Highland Games in August.