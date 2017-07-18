Photo society shows off its work at Mount Stuart

The Bute Photographic Society held its first exhibition last weekend, showcasing the work of its members in the 18 months the group has existed.

The public exhibition took place at the Mount Stuart visitor centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Paul Simpson, one of the group's co-founders.

The society was set up by Paul Simpson and Richard Chrystie, two professional photographers with decades of experience.

Richard said: “The exhibition was brilliant, we hadn’t actually planned to sell pictures but we had requests from some people to buy a few.

“That did wonders for the members’ confidence, some of them had never even picked up a camera before they joined.”

The Bute Photographic Society meets every Tuesday at 7.15pm at the Green Tree Cafe in Rothesay, and new members are welcome however much experience they have.