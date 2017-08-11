Open event in Rothesay sharing information on new day service

A further community event is being held today (Friday) to update people on services to meet the needs of the frail and elderly population on Bute.

Back in March, the Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) agreed that a new enhanced model of day service should be developed.

This includes retaining the existing day service provided at Thomson Court Day Centre and enhancing the support available to dementia sufferers.

From previous consultation with the community there was shown to be a demand for services to tackle isolation and loneliness.

Supporting people to help stay at home longer and live healthier, happier, independent lives is also a priority.

Alison McKerracher, locality manager for Cowal and Bute, said the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) was now working to develop services that took these points into account.

The Bute Communications and Engagement Group, a sub group of the Locality Planning Group, hosted an engagement event in June to share the vision of how a new enhanced model of day service was being developed, which around 60 people attended.

“It is also really important that the HSCP continues to work in partnership with the local community and as such we are holding a community engagement event where we will showcase some of the key services that are already in place,” Ms McKerracher said.

Today’s event is taking place in the Montague Street Entertainment Area, Rothesay from 10.30am to 3.30pm.