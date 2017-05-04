Open day at island’s radio station

Bute’s own community radio station is to host a public open day in Rothesay next week.

Bute Island Radio will open its doors to the public on Saturday 13th May, at its studio at 7 Castle Street.

On the same day, the station will launch a community consultation to ask residents of Bute about the availability of the station and the content featured.

Bute Island Radio was formed in 2015 after the merger of Bute FM and Radio Bute, and broadcasts locally on 96.5FM and online.

The station features dozens of local presenters, who are all volunteers and who collectively broadcast music and talkshows between 8am and 10pm every day of the week.

An automated system plays a selection of music when nobody is presenting, including rock, pop, motown, northern soul, country and more.

The purpose of the open day is to allow visitors the opportunity to meet members of the management and the other volunteers who are involved with all aspects of running the radio station.

Along with a tour of the station premises, the day’s programme will include opportunities for those attending to give their own feedback on the radio station.

Chris Kinloch, director of Bute Community Media Ltd, said “This is a great opportunity for our many listeners and members of the public to visit the station to see what it takes to keep this form of local media running seven days a week.

“As an inclusive community organisation, we are pleased to welcome anyone and everyone to our station.

“We are always looking for new on air presenters, as well as others to volunteer time in other ways behind the scenes.

“This open day will also be our first chance to actively get feedback from listeners and visitors about what they want from the community radio station by means of a community consultation.

“Due to building constraints, we are sorry to say that unfortunately we are unable to provide wheelchair access, however assistance will be available to assist those with limited mobility.

“This is something we are looking at rectifying in the near future.”

Bute Island Radio is licensed by Ofcom and is funded entirely by advertising, grants and company or personal donations.

The open day next Saturday will run from 12pm to 4pm and refreshments will be available for those attending.

For more information on the open day telephone 01700 504636.