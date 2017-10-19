No Rock the Prom in October, but festive event still on the cards

The two men hoping to revive the annual Rock the Prom event say it won’t be possible to bring everything together for a fireworks show on October 28 as originally hoped, but that a Christmas show is still ‘possible’.

Liam Dunnachie and Geo Cunningham stepped up when events group Light Up Bute, which organised an annual fireworks and music event on Rothesay’s promenade in recent years, announced that it would be cancelling all future events.

The two had discussed the possibility with Argyll and Bute Council of taking on the various responsibilities and licences needed to run the event.

Liam said earlier this month: “We are trying to get the community to pull together to make this event happen.

“I can’t say for certain that we as a community can make this happen, but if enough people get behind it and build a steering group then maybe we can move mountains... or a few hills.”

But this week Liam told the Buteman: “What I can say is that the October 28 show will not be happening, but we are seeking further information to possibly arrange a Christmas show instead.

“As you can imagine, it’s not easy to arrange this at such short notice, but we are still hopeful that something positive can come out of the bad news last week.

“I attended a meeting with a representative from the local Third Sector Interface regarding our future options, and if we can arrange a steering group to take control and responsibility for delivering a safe show, then we can move forward on gaining funding to assist with future projects.”