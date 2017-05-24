New Thomson Court plan will be finished by the end of June

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) has agreed that a new model of day care provision for the island will be developed that retains the service provided at the Thomson Court day centre.

At its meeting on March 29 the IJB acknowledged the need to support an aging and increasingly frail Bute population with a tailor-made service.

The Bute Locality Planning Group and the Communications and Engagement Group is now developing a plan which will outline how the enhanced day service will be delivered for the local population, with work to be completed by the end of June.

Whatever shape the plan takes, the new model of service will retain the existing day service provided at the Thomson Court centre in Rothesay.

The Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) also carried out a series of engagement events in January and February.

Staff and the community were able to take part in conversations about the future design of services for the island’s elderly population as well as people with dementia.

Allen Stevenson, head of adult services (east) for the HSCP, said: “The two groups are now drafting a service specification which will outline the way the new enhanced day service will work for a wider group of service users.

“The community told us that tackling isolation and loneliness, a focus on reablement, supporting people to stay at home longer to live healthier, happier and more independent lives, retaining skills and improving confidence are among the things that are important to them.

“As such the service specification will be developed with these key points in mind.

“I want to thank everyone for contributing to the engagement process earlier this year.

“It is really important that the HSCP continues to work in partnership with local communities and as such we plan to carry out further engagement over the next couple of months.

“What the people of Bute tell us will be used to help plan and improve services so they are fit for the future.

“I am also keen to share the draft service specification with staff and the community before it is officially signed off and the new model implemented.”

Further engagement events will go ahead on the island to allow staff and the people of Bute to stay involved in the process and be kept up to date, with dates yet to be announced.