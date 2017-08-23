New Mount Stuart director enjoying life on Bute

The Mount Stuart Trust recently appointed Major General Colin Boag CB CBE as a new director.

Since arriving on Bute and taking on the role he has enjoyed immersing himself in the island’s community life and in the trust’s various charitable, educational and agricultural responsibilities.

Colin took up the post three weeks ago, after 30 years of experience in the British Army serving tours in Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and Kosovo among other places.

After leaving the army in 2013 he worked for three and a half years as chief executive of the Fishmongers’ Company in London, as well as a spell as interim chief executive of disaster relief group Team Rubicon UK.

Born in Singapore to Scottish parents in 1959 and educated in Perth, Colin told the Buteman this week that he enjoyed returning to Scotland after a long time away.

He said: “The people here on Bute have been amazingly friendly.

“In two short weeks I have met all kinds of people, from farmers to foresters.

“There’s a lot of work to do but there’s always work to do, and there is no shortage of good ideas about what we can do as a trust.

“Some of the challenges we’re facing have been articulated to me by people who live here and run businesses and restaurants and farms on Bute.

“The farms especially are facing a lot of challenges at the moment, for example they are struggling to get youngsters into agriculture.

“That is a problem with the wider farming sector of course, and there are some problems specific to farms on an island.

“But the farmers on Bute are a really positive and upbeat lot who are passionate about what they do.

“One of the things that has really surprised me is why Bute isn’t more well-known.

“When I came up to Scotland I spoke to someone who worked at Glasgow Airport and told them I was going to Bute, they asked me where it was. I couldn’t believe it.

“People know about Arran, they know about Skye and about Shetland yet they don’t know about this little gem.

“Given its natural beauty and the friendliness of the people I can’t understand why it isn’t better-known!”

The Mount Stuart Trust was established in 1985 by the 6th Marquess of Bute, and is responsible for the Bute estate.

Mount Stuart House itself is open to the public during the visiting season.