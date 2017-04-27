National Trust launches major recruitment drive

Families across Scotland are being handed the key to Scotland’s treasures this summer - when they join the National Trust for Scotland.

That’s the message from Scotland’s largest conservation charity as it launches its biggest recruitment drive on Thursday, April 27, with TV, radio and outdoor advertising.

The TV advert shows a family approaching a mysterious door in Ayr High Street with an ornate key.

The family turns the key and are transported to a beautiful beach, an impressive castle and a dramatic battle scene all in a few seconds.

Miss Scotland, Lucy Kerr, tried out her own key on a recent visit to Pollok House, Glasgow.

Lucy (19) from Bearsden was joined by local children on her visit to the historic property where the National Trust for Scotland was born 86 years ago.

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause said: “Becoming a member of the National Trust for Scotland is like being given a very special key - the key to spectacular scenery, the key to Scotland’s amazing history and the key to experiences you will never forget. We wanted to showcase all of this with our exciting new campaign and encourage families to open up the Trust’s treasures which are just waiting to be shared and celebrated this summer.”

The charity says it has deliberately taken a fun, family focus to help show new recruits that it’s “attainable, affordable and relevant to all”. The fresh campaign comes as the Trust is investing £17 million in Culzean Castle, Brodick Castle, Brodie Castle and Newhailes.

The National Trust for Scotland has 360,000 members and that number is growing.

The only charity to care for both built and natural heritage, it looks after the nation’s top heritage treasures including St Kilda, the UK’s only dual World Heritage Site; the Robert Adam-designed masterpiece, Culzean Castle; the iconic Glencoe; the site of the final defeat of the Jacobites at Culloden; one of Scotland’s last remaining working grain mills at Barry Mill and the beautiful Pitmedden Garden with its distinctive box-hedging.

There is plenty of fun to be had at these beautiful places all summer long – join the Nature Nippers at Hill of Tarvit, Cupar as under 5s explore the outdoors, Billionaire Boy drops in to House of Dun in Angus for an open air performance on July 5, or join a whale and dolphin watch at stunning St Abbs Head on August 6. Visit www.nts.org.uk.