Myra Duffy’s new island-based crime novel for Bute Noir

Myra Duffy, who writes a series of mystery novels based on and around Bute, is set to release a short story to mark the island’s second crime writing festival next week.

Dark Deeds at Bute Noir will be available from August 4, when Bute Noir 2017 begins, and Myra will sign copies throughout the weekend.

She has written seven novels in the Isle of Bute Mystery series as well as a prequel, and the new novella will feature cameos from real-life Bute residents.

Myra is also set to host an open top bus tour as part of the festival - tickets are available from Print Point in Rothesay.