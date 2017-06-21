Search

Michael Russell MSP urges expectant mothers in Argyll and Bute to access support

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell, who has urged expectant mothers to apply for baby boxes from the Scottish government.

Argyll and Bute’s MSP Michael Russell is encouraging expectant mothers in the region, whose babies are due on or after August 15, to register for a baby box at their next midwife appointment.

These boxes contain various items useful for a child’s first weeks and months, including books, clothes, blankets, a changing mat and a thermometer.

As well as providing these boxes, the Scottish government has used new powers to create the Best Start Grant, which provides expectant mothers on low incomes with £600 for their first child, £300 for second and subsequent children and a further £250 grant when their child starts nursery, and £250 again when they start school.

This new grant will be introduced in 2019.

Michael Russell of the SNP said: “The Scottish government is proudly gifting a baby box to every child in Scotland to help tackle deprivation, improve health and support parents – just one part of our determination to ensure that every child has an equal start in life.

“For mothers in Argyll and Bute looking forward to welcoming a newborn into the world on or after August 15 this summer, all they need to do to be gifted a baby box is apply through their midwife in advance, supplying their preferred delivery address.

“The baby boxes provide a safe space for babies to sleep near their parents to promote bonding and early attachment, and send a signal that every child, regardless of their background, matters.

“And with the new powers coming to Scotland, the SNP government will also provide targeted support of a significantly higher level than elsewhere in the UK, replacing the UK Sure Start grant with our Best Start Grant.”