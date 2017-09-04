Light Up Bute warn promenade fireworks could be cancelled

Light Up Bute, the organisers of the annual Rock the Prom event, have warned that the fireworks element of this year’s event could be shelved due to lack of funds.

Chairman of Light Up Bute, Grant Graham, said: “This summer has been one of the worst weather wise for us, and consequently the number of fundraising activities has been limited, coupled with a loss in sponsor revenue.

“We are £2000 short of the amount required in order to have the fireworks as part of Rock the Prom.

“This week, we have launched a public appeal and a Go Fund Me page, to see if we can try and raise the £2000 before the deadline required by our fireworks supplier in order to try and make the display happen.”

The Go Fund Me page has raised £610, and on Sunday evening, Light Up Bute announced Visit Bute have donated £300 to assist them in their fundraising efforts, while will ButeFest host an auction for a weekend family ticket for ButeFest 2018.

Light Up Bute’s annual Rock the Prom event takes place this year on Saturday 28th October 2017, on Rothesay’s promenade from 6pm, featuring live music, family fairground, bar and stalls.

Light Up Bute’s fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/3x1pfdc.