Latest round of For Bute donations helps local groups

Representatives from the five groups that benefited from For Bute funding today.

Rothesay community thrift shop For Bute handed out thousands of pounds to Bute groups today, including a new Scout group.

Marlene Hill of For Bute presented cheques totalling £2620 to five groups after raising funds in the shop.

The beneficiaries this time included Beachwatch Bute who received £830 towards repairing their tractor, Bute Shinty Club who received £500 to fund an under-17s summer training camp in Strathallan and the local Community Mental Health Team who got £250.

Bute’s Cancer Support Scotland group also received £500, and £540 went towards the establishment of a new Scout group for 6-8 year olds, called Bute Beavers.

Today’s donations brought For Bute’s total contributions to local groups to £140,312.