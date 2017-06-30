Latest round of For Bute donations helps local groups

Rothesay community thrift shop For Bute handed out thousands of pounds to Bute groups today, including a new Scout group.

Marlene Hill of For Bute presented cheques totalling £2620 to five groups after raising funds in the shop.

The beneficiaries this time included Beachwatch Bute who received £830 towards repairing their tractor, Bute Shinty Club who received £500 to fund an under-17s summer training camp in Strathallan and the local Community Mental Health Team who got £250.

Bute’s Cancer Support Scotland group also received £500, and £540 went towards the establishment of a new Scout group for 6-8 year olds, called Bute Beavers.

Today’s donations brought For Bute’s total contributions to local groups to £140,312.