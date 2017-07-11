Kilchattan Bay family ‘devastated’ after theft of 120-year-old bench

A family who have been visiting Bute for decades has spoken of their ‘devastation’ after a Victorian bench was stolen from their holiday home.

Gillian Pettigrew and her family noticed the green iron bench was missing from Gowanlea, the house in Kilchattan Bay her family have owned for more than 30 years, when they visited in June.

Gillian Pettigrew's grandmother Sadie, and her brother Gavin on the bench in 1985.

Gillian (27) told the Buteman the bench must have been taken between June 6 and June 15.

She said: “It has a lot of sentimental value to our family - we bought the bench with the house 32 years ago but the bench has originally been around since 1890 or so.

“Like the house, the bench has been through the generations of our family from my grandparents to my parents, and now me and my brothers.

“We would spend entire summers there as a family.

“To many it might only be a bench but it has been part of the family and house for so long and we never expected someone to steal it, especially in Kilchattan Bay.

“My mum especially is devastated as the memories she has of her and her parents sitting on it when she was young really mean a lot to her.

“It’s sad to think that future memories will no longer be, due to the reckless act of people with questionable moral standings.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A theft of a garden bench in Kilchattan Bay has been reported, and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact Constable Les Duncan on 011.”