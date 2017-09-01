Isle of Bute Trust pulls out the stops for steam train and community market

The people of Rothesay had plenty to do in the town last weekend, as the Isle of Bute Trust’s monthly Sunday market coincided with a visit from the Edinburgh Society of Model Engineers.

The engineers brought a model steam train to the promenade, and members of the public had the chance to take a ride along the front.

The community market on Sunday saw locals and visitors put out their wares.

Alasdair Green of the Isle of Bute Trust was pleased with the steam train event.

He told the Buteman: “We were really pleased with the reception.

“About 350 people altogether took a ride on the train across the two days.

“We’re trying to learn from how it went and think about how to improve it for the next time.

The Bute Ukelele Band performed at the market on Sunday.

“On the day we had lots of offers from people who could help organise it, and anyone interested should contact info@isleofbutetrust.org.uk.”

Meanwhile the market went ahead on Sunday, with locals and visitors setting up stalls to sell their good on the pier.

Live music was provided on the day by the Bute Ukelele Band and local musician Beth Swan.

Marlene Hill of the Isle of Bute Trust said: “The market was a great success again.

“A few stalls sold out and some others were running low by the end.

“The next one [September 24] will be the last for the year, hopefully it will do well.”