Members of the Isle of Bute Scooter Club are hoping to get in touch with those who were in the club in the 1960s.

Though it might be hard to identify members because of the helmets and sunglasses, anyone who has memories of the scooter club or even still owns an older scooter and would like to donate it should contact Jimmy Mac on 07927 960866.

Members from the scooter club today, who are trying to get in touch with old members.

Bute will host another scooter club this weekend, when the ‘Animals Fae Naboombu’ visit the island for their 30th anniversary rally.