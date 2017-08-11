Island View: An abundance of good food

One area in which I would say Bute punches above its weight consistently is cuisine.

Memories of the quality and range of the food provided in Rothesay and further afield from my frequent visits in childhood were fresh in my head when I moved to the island, and since joining The Buteman I haven’t been disappointed.

On busier days I have to settle for a quick bite from the Co-op or a cafe, eaten at my desk, while on others I get the luxury of heading out for something more leisurely.

Either way, I have yet to find an eatery on Bute I haven’t been impressed with, and if I named all the places I’ve eaten at and enjoyed it would probably fill the rest of this piece.

The variety of the fare that’s on offer is surprising for an island community the size of Bute’s, but the craftsmanship that goes into the restaurants here is consistent with everything else I’ve seen so far.

There are also more al fresco options on occasion, for example the Isle of Bute Trust’s community market held once a month has been a great platform for locals as well as visitors to showcase their own food.

The Hebridean Brownie Company came from Lewis last month to sell sweet treats, and Norbert Waniek of the Kilted Octopus is a regular visitor from Glasgow too.

At the last market there were also stalls run by some of Bute’s Syrian refugees selling sweet and savoury snacks, and by all accounts they were a huge success.

Butefest, held the weekend before last, was another opportunity to enjoy Scottish produce in the open air, and I look forward to the Highland Games later this month for the same reason.

For a foodie, there’s not many places better than Bute!