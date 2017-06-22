Island View: An abundance of choices

With the choice of two ferries off Bute in two different directions, there is an abundance of options for day trips off the island if you are that way inclined.

Taking the longer ferry to Wemyss Bay from Rothesay, it’s only an hour or less from there into Glasgow with all the attractions of the UK’s third-largest city.

Though I haven’t got around to visiting the city since moving to Bute, I remember trips from my childhood to the science centre, the cinema and the shopping centres.

I look forward to going back soon enough, this time with some disposable income of my own!

Before I had a reason to, I have to admit I hadn’t much considered the possibilities of the other direction, taking the northern ferry to Colintraive, aside from the odd trip to Loch Fyne years ago.

I was surprised at first by the wealth of options that way, disembarking at Colintraive and driving from there into the Wild West of Argyll.

I realised quickly that the scenery further up the west coast is often an attraction in itself, with the narrow roads winding between hill and loch offering countless places to stop and look around.

On weekends in the past few months I’ve made trips to Loch Fyne, the Benmore Botanic Gardens, Portavadie Marina and my personal favourite so far, Oban further up north.

The diverse local culture, heritage and most importantly, food, made the long journeys worthwhile.

Though the attractions are more spread out in Argyll than in Glasgow, they are just as worthwhile seeking out, and it’s great to have the choice of a quiet jaunt out to the countryside or a trip into a metropolis right on Rothesay’s doorstep.