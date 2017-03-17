Increased fishing stock a boost for local anglers

Anglers fishing on two of the island’s lochs have returned bumper catches over the winter months.

At Loch Fad, the fishery has seen the return of some cracking, double figured pike once again.

There has been some great catches from local lads throughout the winter months from boats using lures and bank dead baiting.

The rainbow trout season is now underway as well as the restocking.

As well as accommodating local anglers, the loch is once again ready to support the island’s tourism.

Over at Loch Quien, the fishery is also open and it had an amazing last season for brown trout.

This loch is catch and release and fly only.

Regularly restocked, it produced fish up to 8lbs last season, with the potential of a double this season.

There are six boats available on this loch.