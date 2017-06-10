Humanist Society Scotland marks a milestone

Humanist Society Scotland (HSS) and couples across the country have been celebrating as the charity recently made history with it reaching the landmark of having married 50,000 people.

The marriage of Alasdair and Lousie Jack, which took place on Thursday, is a wonderful representation of all those married by a Humanist Society Scotland celebrant since 2005.

Their Humanist celebrant Melanie Leckie presented them with a commemorative lifetime membership of the society after their wedding at Cromlix House, near Dunblane.

Demand for Humanist weddings in Scotland has grown significantly since the charity secured the right for Humanist weddings to be legally recognised in 2005. Last year the number of Humanist weddings overtook the number of Church of Scotland weddings and on Valentine’s Day 2017, HSS was granted legal parity with the Churches, when it became the only non-religious organisation to be prescribed by the Scottish Parliament to solemnise marriage. Scotland is the only part of the UK where such marriages have legal recognition.

Lynsey Kidd, head of ceremonies and chaplaincy at Humanist Society Scotland, said: “This is a double celebration, for Alasdair and Lousie’s special day but also Humanism in Scotland as we mark 50,000 people married.

“Back in 2005 when Humanist Society Scotland were granted permission to provide legal wedding ceremonies, we could never have predicted how popular they would be.”