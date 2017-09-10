Hospital trust on the lookout for new Argyll and Bute members

NHS Highland is looking for three new members to join its board who will represent the public and hold the board to account for delivery of health services, with an emphasis on applicants from Argyll and Bute.

Appointments will be for up to four years, with the possibility of re-appointment.

The role of a non-executive takes up on average eight hours a week – in exchange for £8169 a year plus reasonable travel and subsistence costs, dependant-carer expenses and support required to help them carry out their duties effectively. The successful applicants will be offered any training they will need to be successful in the role.

A statement from NHS Highland said: “The board is keen to maintain a geographical balance in membership and are keen to receive applications from residents in the Argyll & Bute area, but this is not an essential requirement.”

David Alston, chair of NHS Highland, said: “This position would suit those who are interested in a challenging and rewarding role which will have a lasting impact on the strategic delivery of healthcare and adult social care to the people served by NHS Highland.

Anyone interested in applying should visit the dedicated public appointments website – www.appointed-for-scotland.org – for full details and an application pack.

If you experience any difficulties accessing the website, or in the event that you require a word version of the application form, please contact the Public Appointments Team on 0300 244 1898, by email at PA_Applications_Mailbox@gov.scot, or by writing to the Public Appointments Team, Scottish Government, Area 3F North, Victoria Quay, Edinburgh EH6 6QQ.

The closing date for applications is 22 September.