Rallying cry issued from local group to have your say at health plan events

The local group behind the campaign to save Thomson Court’s day centre has issued a call to action to the public to get involved in the community engagement events being held on Bute over the next six weeks.

‘teamBute’, in a letter to The Buteman this week, has urged the public to make their views known about health and social care services on the island after Argyll and Bute’s Integration Joint Board agreed to a six-month halt in redesign services affecting Rothesay’s Thomson Court and Dunoon’s Struan Lodge.

The group, which comprises Jean Moffat, Jim Findlay, and Argyll and Bute councillors Isobel Strong and Robert Macintyre, said: “The road that has taken Bute to this point was, at times, difficult and many invested time and effort to ensure this engagement would take place.

“The IJB made decisions on June 22 which affected communities across Argyll and Bute, with many of these communities having no opportunity for input.

“Bute now has the opportunity: please take it.”

The engagement events on Bute take place at the following dates and locations: Thursday, January 12 from 2pm–5pm and 6pm-8pm at Ardbeg Baptist Church, Rothesay; Thursday, January 26 from 2pm-5pm at Port Bannatyne Village Hall; and Monday, February 20 from 2pm–5pm and 6pm-8pm at Moat Centre, Rothesay.

“To ensure that the community’s voice is heard we, teamBute, ask that you attend these engagement sessions, talk with the Health and Social Care Partnership staff and volunteers in attendance and provide your input and your ideas on what you think a Health and Social Care Service for Bute should look like in the future. Please ensure your voice is heard.

“teamBute stood up for the policy of engagement with the community, on something that affects all of us: we ask that you attend or risk losing opportunities for engagement in the future.”