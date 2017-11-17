Highest work injury figures

New figures have revealed that Argyll and Bute has the highest rate of workplace injuries in Scotland, and the tenth highest in Britain.

According to the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL)the local authority area had 545 injuries for every 100,000 workers in the area reported to the Health and Safety Executive in 2016/17.

Brett Dixon, president of the APIL, a national not-for-profit group which represents people suffering needless injuries, said: “There are various factors which might contribute to a higher-than-average rate of injury, such as a prevalence of high-risk industries locally.

“The good news is that there has been a national long-term downward trend in the rate of both injuries and deaths in workplaces. Our concern is that safeguards which protect workers are not unravelled by the Brexit process.

“The Government has the power to pick out what is needed and dispense with what is not when EU laws are converted into UK laws under the Repeal Bill. This process needs the most vigorous parliamentary scrutiny so that the laws which protect workers are not unravelled. It is literally a matter of life or death.

“Let’s hope that next year we’re looking at figures which show a reduction in workplace injury in Argyll and Bute, and that everyone who goes out to work returns home.”