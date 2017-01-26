Feedback from first health and social care engagement event on Bute

Feedback from the first health and social care engagement event on Bute has suggested there’s a need for more services for people with a diagnosis of dementia.

The first event of the HSCP - which came about after Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) agreed to pause the redesign work proposed for Thomson Court Day Centre for a period of 6 months - took place on January 12.

The HSCP has been tasked with redesigning health and social care services on Bute to meet the future needs of the local population, to deliver services that are flexible in response to changes in demand, and which are sustainable for many years to come. The HSCP has said they want to do this with the local community, which is at the heart of what they do.

Feedback includes:

- There should be more home visits;

- There should be more done to tackle loneliness and isolation;

- There should be more day care provided including a variety of physical activities and exercises to stimulate the mind ;

- We should be aiming for Thomson Court to become a centre of excellence ;

- We should retain the existing hospital beds.

Some people have said they are worried about services being reduced, and the HSCP said it understands how anxious people are at this time. There has also been very positive feedback on services provided by Befrienders, Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, and the Wheelchair Service.

The engagement period runs until the end of February and provides local staff and communities on Bute with the opportunity to share their views on the proposed changes to local services.

Allen Stevenson, Head of Adult Services (East) for the HSCP said: “This is an essential stage in the redesign of your local service and I would to thank everyone for taking the time to drop into our first event. It is really important that we listen to you and give you the opportunity to share your views. We are having very helpful discussions with people and I want to assure you that we are listening.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the process as your views and feedback are extremely important to us and will greatly assist in the development of services so that they are fit for the future. If you have any suggestions or ideas about how we can care for more people through day care services and within the community, we want to hear from you.”

The next engagement events will be held on Thursday, January 26, from 2pm – 5pm at Port Bannatyne Village Hall, and on Monday, February 20, from 2pm – 5pm and 6pm – 8pm in Rothesay’s Moat Centre.

Arrangements have also been made to hold a drop-in event to share the feedback received. This will take place on Monday, February 27 from 2pm – 4pm in the Discovery Centre, Rothesay.

People can also share their views and ideas using the feedback form which is available at the engagement events or by completing this online form here.