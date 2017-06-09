Community invited to find out how service is developing

An event updating the community on the development of services at Thomson Court will be held next week.

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) agreed that a new enhanced model of day service should be developed to meet the needs of Bute’sa growing frail and elderly population.

The Bute Locality Planning Group and the Communications and Engagement Group have been working on a detailed specification on how the enhanced day service will be delivered and this work has to be concluded by the end of June.

The Health and Social Care Partnership now wants to share the draft proposal with the community and staff to ensure local people and groups continue to be involved.

Allen Stevenson, head of adult services (east) for the HSCP, said: “The community told us that tackling isolation and loneliness, a focus on reablement, supporting people to stay at home longer to live healthier happier and independent lives, retaining skills and improving confidence are important to them, and as such the service specification has taken these key points in mind.

“It is really important that the HSCP continues to work in partnership with local communities and as such we will be holding a community engagement event where local people and groups can come along to see what is being proposed.”

The event is on Friday, June 16, in the Baptist Church, Rothesay, 10.30am-3.30pm and all are welcome.