Awards success for midwives

A new awards initiative has delivered up success for Bute’s midwives

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) this year launched a series of excellence awards for nurses and midwives working within the HSCP.

The awards were presented last Friday, a fitting occasion as it was also International Nurses Day.

And lifting the inaugural Team of the Year honour was the Bute Midwifery team of Ann McClean, Fiona Hood, Lesley McArthur and Fiona Maccallum.

Liz Higgins, lead nurse for Argyll and Bute HSCP, said: “Nurses and midwives across Argyll and Bute are providing a first class service to their communities every day and we felt that it was important that they were recognised for their hard work and dedication to patients.

“In light of this, and also in response to ideas generated by the staff themselves, we decided to launch a series of awards for nurses and midwives working across Argyll and Bute.

“We asked that nominations were based on a series of behaviours that were evidenced by the nurses and midwives in caring for their patients, including attentive listening, honesty, patience, sensitivity and respect.

“I was really delighted by the high standard and the number of nominations we received.”

She continued: “We have some really worthy winners and I congratulate them all on their hard work and dedication to the local communities across Argyll and Bute.

“We have also decided that as this was such as a success we will be making the awards an annual event and from next year it will be expanded to include all staff working for the HSCP.”

Other winners were: Nurse of the Year - Carol-Anne McDade (Helensburgh); Health Care Assistant of the Year - Linda Black (Dunoon); Patients’ Choice Award - Mid Argyll Extended Community Care Team (Rhona Larkin, Colette Morgan, Trevor Lines, Cathy Griffiths, Michelle Campbell); Lead Nurse Award for Mentor of the Year - Joanne Hill (Dunoon) Nurse Director’s Award for Lifetime Contribution to Nursing - Sheila Letford (Oban), and Co-Workers’ Nursing Star Award - Tiree Team (Catriona Cowling, Mairi Maclean Storm Byfield, Alison Colthart).