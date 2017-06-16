Golf day for Rothesay taxi driver raises thousands for asbestos charity

The son of a late taxi driver who was honoured at a charity golf day this month has expressed his gratitude towards everyone that helped out on the day and in preparation.

Jethro Bremner Allison organised the William Bremner Allison Memorial Trophy to take place on June 4, the first anniversary of his father’s death from mesothelioma, which is an asbestos-related cancer.

The day at Rothesay Golf Club raised £4765 in total for Clydeside Action on Asbestos, the charity that supports people suffering from asbestos-related conditions and which helped William after his diagnosis in January 2016.

Jethro felt a golf tournament would be a fitting tribute to his father, who was a well-known face on Bute and who played at Rothesay regularly.

He told the Buteman: “With our fingers crossed we were hoping to raise £3000, but on the day we absolutely smashed it.

“We had a full field with 99 players out on the course.

“About 30 of them came from the mainland, and many of them hadn’t played at Rothesay before.

“The little portable bar we had set up at the 16th hole did well too.

“If dad had been there he would have loved it, and he would have been one of the last ones in at the end.

“All in all it was a great success.”

Jethro is now hoping to make the William Bremner Allison Memorial Trophy a regular event at Rothesay, and wants to carry on supporting Clydeside Action on Asbestos.

He said: “They don’t have the facilities they should really, and anything we can do to help them we feel we should.”

Stan Gaston is the honorary secretary at Rothesay Golf Club, and he helped Jethro plan the event and carry it out.

He said: “For a couple of years a long time ago I drove taxis and was on the same rank as William.

“Although I did not know him personally I always enjoyed his company and the chat we had.

“Jethro approached me in October of last year, he hoped to start a tournament in the name of his father and include the charity who had helped him.

“Some eight months of work went into this competition and it came to fruition with a marvellous day when over £4,000 was raised for the charity.

“The scoring was good and the weather perfect, the golf course in splendid condition.

“The clubhouse was busy all day and all the visitors left the island with happy memories of a successful day.”