Golden anniversary of a marriage made in Rothesay

A couple that married on Bute 50 years ago have made a pilgrimage from Yorkshire this weekend to mark their golden anniversary.

Bill and Anne Moss (nee Orr) met in Rothesay in 1965 when Bill, who served in the Royal Navy, was stationed on Bute testing radar equipment and attended a dance at the Pavilion.

They eventually married on Bute on June 24, 1967, and a picture from the day was carried in the Buteman dated June 30, a copy of which the couple still have.

The two travelled up to Rothesay from their home in Fareham this weekend with their daughter Nicola, son-in-law Adrian and grandsons Sam and Joe to commemorate the occasion with a meal in Rothesay and a trip to the Pavilion, the site of their first meeting.

After getting married, Bill and Anne left Bute and moved first to Malta with the Navy, then to Fareham in 1972 where they still live.

Anne was born in Rothesay, but spent most of her time in the Straad, while Bill hails from Yorkshire.