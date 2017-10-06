Give it a go at free events in Rothesay

Swimming, fitness and storytelling will be available for free at times tomorrow, as the new leisure and library trust in Argyll and Bute launches this week.
Live Argyll officially took over services on Monday, and certain free activities are taking place across the region including on Bute.
The programme for Rothesay is:
Rothesay Swimming Pool:
Public swimming 10am - 12pm
Aquafit class 12pm - 1pm
Fun session 1pm - 2.30pm
Public swimming 2.30pm - 3.45pm
Half pool lane swimming with pre club class 3.45pm - 4.45pm
Moat Centre:
Fitness class (PiYo) 10am - 11am
Fitness class (Super 60s) 11am - 12pm
Rothesay Library:
Macmillan coffee morning: 11am - 1pm
Storytelling sessions with Bookbug 11.30am - 12pm and 12.30pm - 1pm
Almost Done!
Registering with The Buteman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.