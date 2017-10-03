German visitors impressed with their Rothesay welcome

Rothesay hosted a delegation of European visitors last weekend, as officials from Amberg-Sulzbach in Bavaria were treated to a programme of entertainment on Bute.

Officials from Argyll’s twinned German district toured the town on Sunday, October 1, and enjoyed a concert put on by the Bute Community Band as part of a series of engagement events across the region to mark the 50th anniversary of the twinning in 1967.

Visitors, including regional politician Richard Reisinger, arrived at Glasgow Airport on Sunday morning and were collected by Argyll and Bute Council officers before being taken to Wemyss Bay and then on to Rothesay.

They enjoyed a tour of the Bute Brew Co and received some samples of the local ales as a gift, before heading to the United Church of Bute hall, where the community band performed for them.

Tim Saul plays baritone sax in the Bute Community Band, and he told the Buteman: “It was enjoyable, and useful in terms of maintaining a close twinning relationship between the two regions.”

All three of the island’s district councillors also attended and official gifts were exchanged, with the German visitors giving each member of the community band a Bavarian tie and receiving Bute Fabrics-produced ties in return.

After the performance Mr Reisinger led a standing ovation and then a vote of thanks to the band.

The delegation then set off to Oban, and attended a number of other ceremonial functions throughout Argyll over the next few days. They are due to return to Germany tomorrow.