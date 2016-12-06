Friends of Rothesay Castle celebrate St Andrew’s Day

St Andrew’s Day was celebrated by the Friends of Rothesay Castle at their annual gathering in the Great Hall of the castle on Saturday, November 26.

Greeted at the bridge by the strains of Jojo Kane’s piping, chairman Donnie MacLeod welcomed the company and after grace enjoyed a hot buffet meal provided by Kingarth Hotel and Smiddy Bar.

Guest speaker Alice Martin, Keeper of Collections at Mount Stuart, reflected on the influence of the Second and Third Earls of Bute. The former who married Anne, daughter of the Duke of Argyll, who for a period resided in the old Mansion House before commencing building of the first Mount Stuart in 1719.

Through slides Alice allowed a most interesting but too brief insight into a few of the fascinating items in the Mount Stuart Collection. The orders of the Garter of the First, Second and Third Earls, the broadsword of Bonnie Prince Charlie, with elaborate crested basket hilt, retrieved at Culloden, the gruesome account of the execution of Mary Queen of Scots, recorded by Sir Robert Wingfield of Upton, the only witness permitted to attend.

Throughout the evening traditional music and song was provided by the Bute Ceilidh band, consisting of Charlie Soane on fiddle, Jim Duncan on accordion, and John McPhee on guitar.

Following the raffle, Georgeann MArtin proposed a comprehensive and well-deserved vote of thanks before concluding with Auld Lang Syne.