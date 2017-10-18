For Bute reaches donations milestone with latest gift to local groups

The latest bumper round of donations to island community causes has taken For Bute’s charity total to a big milestone.

In handing out £10,035 this week, Bute’s ‘community thrift store’ took the total funds given to local causes to £153,347.

The store, which was set up by Marlene Hill four and a half years ago, raises money through selling donated goods, and then reinvests the profits in causes across the island.

The groups to benefit this time around included the Bute Saturday Art Club, the Bute Agricultural Society, the Kingarth and Kilchattan Bay Improvements Committee and a group of volunteers who are setting up a new centre including palliative support.

The art club received £350 to help hire tutors to visit from the mainland, to advertise for new members and to purchase equipment.

Frank McCabe of the art club accepted a cheque from Marlene, and he said: “

The agricultural society accepted £1000 to offset some of the losses from the cancellation and reorganisation of this year’s summer agricultural show.

President of the society Duncan Martin said: “It’s fantastic to get this donation, the show lost quite a bit of money this year so this goes some way to filling that gap.

“I think it goes to a very good cause. It’s a great way of raising funds for the island.”

Margaret Lamb represented the Kingarth and Kilchattan Bay Improvements Committee, and accepted funds to go towards a number of initiatives including a community orchard and repairing of benches and picnic tables.

The group of volunteers who are in the process of setting up a new centre accepted cheques adding up to £8000.

Marlene said she was proud to have donated so much money to island causes, but that she and her team have no intention of stopping any time soon.

She told the Buteman: “I think it’s very good going for four and a half years.

“I have a very good team of 17 volunteers, there’s no way I would be able to keep it going without them.

“People on the island are very generous to us as well, I think because every bit of the money goes to the island, apart from paying for utilities and rent for the shop.

“We need to keep getting donations from the community so we can keep putting the money back into the island.”

For Bute accepts most items for donations - visit the shop on Victoria Street for more information.