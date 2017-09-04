For Bute hands out £3000 to groups and individuals

The latest round of For Bute donations was handed out this week, taking the total to £143,312.

On Monday Marlene Hill of For Bute presented the Bute Wheelers cycling club with £600, Joanne Craig of Jo’s Fitness with £600 and Waverley Excursions with £1800.

The Wheelers initially applied for £300 to support their cycling weekend later this month, and were delighted to receive double that.

The weekend will go aheadon September 16-17, including seven to eight races.

Sarah Palmer-Scoon of the Bute Wheelers said of the donation: “The Wheelers is a small club, and the cycle weekend is a huge event - one which is doable with the help and support of the community.”

Joanne Craig will put her donation toward new fitness mats, wight gloves and hand weights to support her regular fitness classes in the Rothesay Moat Centre.

Rothesay’s James McMillan accepted the £1800 in his role as a volunteer coordinator for Waverley Excursions, and said the company which looks after the paddle steamer was grateful for another For Bute donation.

He told the Buteman: “We are delighted to accept this very generous contribution .

“It means Waverley Excursions has received almost £4000 in total from For Bute.

“Every contribution to the Waverley is very graciously accepted.”

For Bute have now given away £143,312 to Bute groups and individuals, and Marlene Hill who runs the thrift shop is appealing for any contributed china, jewellery, crystal or glassware.