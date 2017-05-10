Homeowners warned to expect a plague of bugs this summer

Homeowners are being warned to expect a summer of bugs.

Warm spring temperatures, following one of the mildest winters on record, have helped to create ideal breeding conditions for insects.

And experts say the population of wasps, flies, ants and fleas could soar as a result.

Ian Urquhart, of pest control register Basis Prompt, said: “The numbers of many pests are naturally diminished by cold winters, but the weather has been very different this year and it has been much milder than normal.

“Many will have come out of hibernation early to seek food and begin the reproduction process and that will have continued through a warm spring.

“Pests that would usually remain dormant for much longer could have become active sooner, potentially leading to more prolific breeding trends and a larger population.

“We’ll only know for sure later in the year, but it could be that we’re facing a bumper season for insects.”

Similar conditions last year contributed to a spike in summer pest activity.

Stephen Jacob, Prompt chief executive, said it was vital homeowners exercised good hygiene habits and took suitable precautions to avoid an infestation.

He went on: “Pests are always on the lookout for food, so cleaning up mess and ensuring bins are emptied regularly are simple precautions that we should all be taking.

“People who do end up with a serious infestation would be well advised to appoint a professional pest controller to tackle the problem.”

Prompt is an industry initiative which provides independent proof that a pest controller has received proper training and continues to update their expertise.

Mr Jacob added: “All technicians on our database are fully qualified and up to date with the latest products and techniques, so homeowners can be sure anyone carrying the card is exactly who they say they are.”