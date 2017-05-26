Double recycling honours for council

Argyll and Bute Council has won two UK awards for its recycling.

It has scooped gold in two categories, beating councils from across Britain.

In one month, the council collected the most waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) per head of population.

And its community recycling centre in Oban has been named as the most improved month-on-month WEEE collector.

Jim Smith, the council’s head of road and amenity services, said: “We are delighted that Argyll and Bute is leading the way in recycling electric and electronic waste.

“Thank you to local residents and businesses for playing their part in helping to grow recycling rates across the area.

“This double gold award shows just how committed the council is to recycling, and how the people of Argyll and Bute are supporting this.

“It’s great that we have achieved such high levels of responsible recycling of waste electric products.

“But, with the help of the people of Argyll and Bute, we are committed to reducing the amount of all waste going to landfill – from protecting the environment to reducing costs, it benefits us all.”

The awards have been made by REPIC, the not-for-profit WEEE recycling scheme. The council has worked in partnership with the organisation for more than 10 years.

The gold awards are in ‘recognition and appreciation’ of the council’s achievements.

The council’s record-breaking area-wide collection rate was achieved for March.

For details on how and where you can contribute to recycling go to the council’s website.