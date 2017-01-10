Rothesay Academy’s S5 roll up sleeves to clean up town shelter

Rothesay Academy’s fifth year pupils helped to improve an area of Rothesay in the lead up to Christmas as part of a citizenship project.

The idea came from discussions which took place during the year group’s personal and study time.

Pupils decided that the bus shelter at Guildford Square was very dirty, and didn’t make a good impression to visitors. As a result they decided to roll up their sleeves to clean it for all who use the shelter.

The group worked together to decide what tasks needed to be carried out. Layla Templeton, Abbie Taylor, Megan McDonald, Sophie Whitelaw, and Kenny Lindsay contacted the council about what equipment, safety procedures, and times and dates were needed.

They communicated to locals that the bus shelters were not to be used during cleaning, with Niamh McGinty, Nyah Jack, Marcia Murray and Robbie Malcom making signs, and Thomas Howat broadcasting announcements on Bute Island Radio.

The cleaning team consisted of Blair Cross, Ryan Seath, Calum Robertson, Clayton Stirling, Ryan Craig, Liam McLachlan, Zara Henry and Craig MacKay, and they worked for about two hours to restore the shelter to a clean and shiny condition.

A support team was also on hand to help keep the cleaners’ energy levels up with tea and biscuits - and moral support!

The support team consisted of Lucy Edwards, Hayley McGuire and Roscoe Whitaker. Lewis McConnell provided musical entertainment while workers got stuck in, and Hayley McGuire photographed the event.

In response to the fifth year’s efforts, a member of the public wrote a letter to Academy head teacher, Julie Fisher, saying, “...let them know that they have made a big difference to our daily experience.

“What a small thing to do but what a big difference for us.”

The S5 pupils would like to thank the following people for helping them organise the project: Ms Samuel, Ms Smith and Mr Gracie.

Thanks also go to the donors for providing milk, biscuits, juice, sugar, cups, coffee and tea: Ms Smith, Mrs Smith, the canteen staff, Mr Keenan, Mr Gault, and Ms Samuel.

The pupils also wish to thank Rothesay Pier for providing hot water for the group’s tea and coffee. and to Andreanna Dunn and the janitors for providing the cleaning supplies.

Well done, S5!