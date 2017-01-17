Council launches education and vision strategy

Argyll and Bute Council has become one of the first local authorities in Scotland to launch an education vision and strategy which meets the requirements of the National Improvement Framework (NIF).

The strategy, ‘Our Children, Their Future’, strengthens the council’s determination to ensure that Argyll and Bute is the best place in Scotland for children to grow up, incorporating a vision of partnership working to deliver equality excellence and ambition

At its core are six high level objectives and priority actions. These include:

- Raise educational attainment and achievement for all

- Use performance information to secure improvement for children and young people

- Ensure children have the best start in life and are ready to succeed

- Equip young people to secure and sustain positive destinations and achieve success in life

- Strengthen high quality partnership working and community engagement

- Strengthen leadership at all levels

Talking at the official launch at Tarbert Academy on Monday, January 16, the council’s Policy Lead for Education and Lifelong Learning Councillor Rory Colville said: “This is a very important day for education services in Argyll and Bute.

“The Scottish education system is going through a period of significant change and the expectations of staff working with young people has never been greater. ‘Our Children, Their Future’ makes our strategy clear to realise the national visions for Scottish Education but also our local visions for our young people.

“We have taken these important national building blocks and brought them together to produce a set of policies for our children that deliver an equality of educational opportunity and improve attainment for all.

“Our aspiration is to ensure that Argyll and Bute is the best place in Scotland for our children to grow. Our vision is that together we will realise, equality excellence and ambition. This starts from the work we do with families before a child is born all the way through to making sure our young people move on to positive destinations at the end of their school career.

“The strategy belongs to those whose education we provide, to the families that support them and to our staff who have the joy and privilege of being such a critical part of those children and young people’s lives. We will ensure that we involve pupils, families and staff in reviewing and monitoring our strategy.”